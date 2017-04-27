Maren Morris Reflects On Her Career In Essay For Lenny Letter

Maren Morris has contributed a new essay to Lena Dunham and Jeni Konner’s online newsletter Lenny Letter. The singer opens up about her crazy success this past year, calling it the most “exhilarating and surprising of my life,” noting that it came during a time when a radio exec compared female artists to “the tomatoes of a salad.”

Maren notes that she likes to write songs about “life,” which isn’t always accepted from a female in country music. “The frustration I’ve had with the perspective of women in country music… is that you either have to sing about being scorned by a lover or sing about thinking a boy is cute and wanting him to notice you,” she writes. “That’s about as edgy as you can get.”

While Maren says she loves where she is “about 99 percent of the time,” she does go on to complain about stuff that she’s convinced no male artist ever has to go through. She also worries about the pressure she’ll be under as she starts to write her sophomore album.

“I know that whatever songs do fall out in the writing room (and I just hope they’re f**ing good), they will be the purest reflection of myself,” she says. “A banjo or fiddle doesn’t make a country song, it’s the core-cutting truth that does, and I intend to explore it one day or beer at a time.” Click here to read the complete letter.