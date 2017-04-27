Little Big Town Launch Merchandise Line

April 27, 2017 5:54 AM By Chuck Edwards

Little Big Town just launched a new merchandise line, which they’ve named after one of their hit songs. Boondocks, currently available at the Opry store, features branded clothing, glassware, note cards, leather products, jewelry, fashion and more.

As for why they named the line after their 2005 hit, Karen Fairchild explains that the tune “was kind of the kick-starter” to their success, noting it, “was the perfect correlation for us to show the fans how we live our lives and through really beautiful things.”

