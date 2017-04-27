LIST* The Top Tourist Attractions For Spring

While spring break may be over, that doesn’t mean everyone has stopped going on vacation. In fact, there’s still plenty of time to travel before summer hits, and it seems a lot of folks are very interested in some of the great sites and attractions our country has to offer.
Well, TripAdvisor has come out with their Seasonal Attractions Trend Index, revealing the hottest attractions for the season (in the US), based on search activity, with destinations and activities on the list showing the greatest increase in traveler interest over the past year.
The top attractions for spring include (click here for the complete list):
- The Grand Ole Opry – Nashville, Tennessee
- New York Tour – New York City, New York
- DC Trails – Washington DC, District of Columbia
- Kualoa – Kaneohe, Hawaii
- High Roller – Las Vegas, Nevada (The huge Ferris wheel, where folks get a bird’s eye view of the Strip inside)
- Grand Canyon South Rim – Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona
- Antelope Canyon – Page, Arizona
- Disney California Adventure Park – Anaheim, California
- Havasu Falls – Supai, Arizona
- Garden of the Gods – Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Beale Street – Memphis, Tennessee
- San Diego Zoo – San Diego, California
- Hersheypark – Hershey, Pennsylvania
- Mount Soledad – La Jolla, California
- Magnolia Market at the Silos – Waco, Texas (The boutique owned by HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” couple)