Kim Kardashian Cries in First TV Interview Since Paris Robbery

By: Jon Corrigan

Kim Kardashian West appeared on The Ellen Show Thursday, opening up about her experience in Paris and how it’s made her a different person.

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don’t want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me,” Kim tells Ellen DeGeneres. “I’m such a different person. I, um…I don’t want to start crying anymore. It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. It was probably no secret, and you see it on the show—I was being flashy and I was definitely materialistic before.”

Kim says the authorities revealed the robbers followed her on social media for two years as she flaunted her jewelry and other expensive items – basically putting a target on her back.

“Like I said, everyone gets so excited when they get things,” she continued. “Or, of course when you get engaged, you’re going to show off your ring. f you get a new car—I don’t care what kind it is—you get so proud and you get so happy and you show that off on social media. But it’s just…it’s not worth it. Like, I don’t care about that stuff,” she tells the talk show host. “I don’t care to show off the way that I used to. Even though there’s nothing wrong, truly—it’s OK if you’re proud of that and you work so hard and you get something—it’s just not who I am anymore.”