Kellie Pickler’s Faith Hill-Produced Lifestyle Show Coming In September

April 27, 2017 5:53 AM By Rachael Hunter

Kellie Pickler will be coming to daytime TV in September. Faith Hill is producing a new lifestyle show featuring Kellie and it’s set to premiere in 20 Scripps Network markets starting September 18th. Kellie will share hosting duties on the yet-to-be-titled program with New York City journalist Ben Aaron.

“We will bring a little bit of southern charm and inspiration to our viewers, alongside insights from top tastemakers and experts in many areas,” Hill says. “Kellie is very much southern while Ben is everything New York – complete opposites but together their chemistry is magic and our viewers are going to love them

