The Chainsmokers tour is exploding and even more so last night when Florida Georgia Line showed up!! You might recall that our country boys have a new song with The Chainsmokers for their debut album. The duo tweeted this out that a BIG surprise was in the works.

Last night in CLE! Cleveland you guys have so much heart as a city! We love you! Cincinnati we got a big surprise tonight! pic.twitter.com/8U9UYbt2x1 — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 26, 2017

And BOOM it happened! The boys closed out the show last night!

Brian shared this awesome video!

What a freaking Wednesday night ☄️☄️☄️let's do this more @drewtaggart @alexpall @thubbmusic @thechainsmokers A post shared by Brian Kelley (@playbkplay) on Apr 26, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

Lucky fans!!