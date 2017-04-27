‘Emotional’ Jim Harbaugh Greets Pope During Visit To Vatican City

If you’re wondering how Jim Harbaugh turned the Michigan Football Program around in just two seasons, maybe it’s because he had some divine intervention.

Because in a move that seems like it should have been pulled by the Notre Dame coach years ago, Harbaugh actually had an audience with the Pope yesterday.

And like any wise man, he came bearing gifts.

Yup, Harbaugh met Pope Francis yesterday with a Michigan football helmet—with an American and Italian Flag on it—as well as a pair Wolverine-themed Jordan sneakers.

“If I accomplish nothing more in my life, if I go right now,” Harbaugh said. “I’ll be going out a blessed man.”

And while most devout Catholics would agree with Harbaugh, I think it’s safe to say most devout Michigan fans would insist he needs to do one more thing before he leaves us—and that’s bring a national title to Michigan.

Otherwise he’ll go out of Ann Arbor a cursed man.

