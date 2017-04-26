United Airlines Under Fire Again for the Death of Giant Rabbit

The airline is under fire again after a rabbit tragically died on a United Airlines flight. Simon is a 10-month-old Continental Giant rabbit, who died after flying from the United Kingdom to Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, April 25th reports USA Today. This was a very special rabbit. Simon was around 3-feet long, all thanks to the genetics of his dad, Darius, who held the record for the World’s Biggest rabbit in 2010.

The cause of death is still unknown and a mystery. The very famous owner who bought the rabbit is said devastated. Simon has successfully flown across the globe before.

“Simon had a vet’s check-up three hours before the flight and was fit as a fiddle,” the rabbit’s breeder, Annette Edwards, told the USA Today. “Something very strange has happened and I want to know what. I’ve sent rabbits all around the world and nothing like this has happened before. The client who bought Simon is very famous. He’s upset.”

United Airlines released a statement confirming the death of Simon:

“We were saddened to hear this news. The safety and well being of all the animals that travel with us is of the utmost importance to United Airlines and our PetSafe team. We have been in contact with our customer and have offered assistance. We are reviewing this matter.”

So what do you think of this latest situation with United Airlines? Who should be responsible for this?