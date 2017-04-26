Shania Twain To Debut New Single This Weekend

April 26, 2017 7:04 AM By Chuck Edwards
Filed Under: New Shania Twain Music

Shania Twain fans have been anxiously awaiting new music and it sounds like they won’t be waiting too much longer. In case you missed it, Shania confirmed that her new single, “Life’s About To Get Good,” will be out this summer, and she told “Entertainment Tonight”  that sh eplans to debut it at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California this weekend.

And it sounds like Shania fans will have a lot to look forward to this summer. “So I’m kicking off the summer with a new song, and then I’m finishing the summer with the release of the album,” Shania adds. “This is going to be “the best summer ever!”

Shania says the new album is a “real statement of independence,” since she wrote the whole thing herself. “Creative independence is something that I haven’t had in a really long time,” she adds. “It was really scary taking that leap.”

More from Chuck Edwards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Escape to Walt Disney World® with WYCDWin a trip for four to Disney's 'Pandora: The World of Avatar,'
The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!

Listen Live