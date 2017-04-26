Shania Twain To Debut New Single This Weekend

Shania Twain fans have been anxiously awaiting new music and it sounds like they won’t be waiting too much longer. In case you missed it, Shania confirmed that her new single, “Life’s About To Get Good,” will be out this summer, and she told “Entertainment Tonight” that sh eplans to debut it at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California this weekend.

And it sounds like Shania fans will have a lot to look forward to this summer. “So I’m kicking off the summer with a new song, and then I’m finishing the summer with the release of the album,” Shania adds. “This is going to be “the best summer ever!”

Shania says the new album is a “real statement of independence,” since she wrote the whole thing herself. “Creative independence is something that I haven’t had in a really long time,” she adds. “It was really scary taking that leap.”