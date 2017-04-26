Rob Lowe Is KFC’s Next Celebrity Colonel

And the next famous face to play KFC’s iconic founder, Colonel Harland Sanders is … Rob Lowe. The actor is stepping into the role to launch the brand’s new Zinger spicy chicken sandwich.

The Zinger is now available in the U.S. as of yesterday and the ad campaign with Lowe is centered on sending the sandwich into space later this summer.

As we told you before, the Zinger chicken sandwich includes:

A 100% white meat breast filet

Hand breaded and fried to a golden brown

Served with lettuce and Colonel’s mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun

Source: Chewboom