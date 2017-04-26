Miranda Lambert Reveals Fake Name For Starbucks

April 26, 2017 7:15 AM By Rachael Hunter

Miranda Lambert likes to keep a low profile in Starbucks and admits that sometimes she gives baristas a fake name when ordering her favorite beverage.

“Sometimes I say Miranda, sometimes I make up something,” she says in an interview. “It used to be Tara Dactyl. But I had to change it because people figured it out.”

Apparently, ‘Tara Dactyl‘ was a name she used for herself quite often before it was revealed. “I used to be Tara Dactyl, that was my alter ego—Tara Dactyl—when I would get a little too much whiskey in me probably,” she says. “ And now I’ve changed my dinosaur to ‘T-Ran.’”

More from Rachael Hunter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Escape to Walt Disney World® with WYCDWin a trip for four to Disney's 'Pandora: The World of Avatar,'
The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!

Listen Live