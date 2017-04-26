Miranda Lambert Reveals Fake Name For Starbucks

Miranda Lambert likes to keep a low profile in Starbucks and admits that sometimes she gives baristas a fake name when ordering her favorite beverage.

“Sometimes I say Miranda, sometimes I make up something,” she says in an interview. “It used to be Tara Dactyl. But I had to change it because people figured it out.”

Apparently, ‘Tara Dactyl‘ was a name she used for herself quite often before it was revealed. “I used to be Tara Dactyl, that was my alter ego—Tara Dactyl—when I would get a little too much whiskey in me probably,” she says. “ And now I’ve changed my dinosaur to ‘T-Ran.’”