Maren Morris’ Boyfriend Gives Her Perfect Birthday Gift

Maren Morris talks about her boyfriend’s birthday gift to her. “My boyfriend gave me all these framed pictures of our dog June that one of my photographer friends had taken of her at a show in Athens a couple months ago, and they’re just really cute pictures of her. And he also had a framed, black and white picture of my album cover, so that was a really thoughtful gift.”

Maren came out to support her boyfriend when he opened for Thomas Rhett in Nashville last week. She even surprised the crowd by singing “Craving You” with Thomas!