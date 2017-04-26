Live Nation Celebrates National Concert Day With $20 Tickets

April 26, 2017 7:11 AM By Steve Grunwald

Live Nation is once again celebrating National Concert Day on May 1st and that’s good news for music fans. In conjunction with the event, the concert promoter will launch their “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion,” offering more than one million $20 concert tickets to some of today’s hottest summer tours.

Shows being offered through the special promotion include  Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi, Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane, Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young, Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge, Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell, Sam Hunt with Maren Morris and Chris Janson and Zac Brown Band.

The specially priced tickets will be available starting May 2nd at 8am local time, and continues for one week through Tuesday, May 9th. Click here for a complete list of artists participating.

