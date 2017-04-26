Kelly Clarkson Turns 35 with Harry Potter-Themed Birthday Celebration

April 26, 2017 12:55 PM

By Hayden Wright

Two weeks after celebrating her son Remy’s first birthday, Kelly Clarkson took some “me time” to celebrate her own 35th birthday — and in extravagant Harry Potter style. Clarkson and friends (and her mom!) visited Universal Studios to take in the magic of J.K. Rowling’s fictional universe.

The girls’ trip started with a Scrabble-themed scavenger hunt: Kelly solved the riddle and ended up at Hogwarts on Monday. She and her sister brought their infant children along for the trip and documented the festivities on social media.

“Thank you @universalorlando for the most magical birthday!!!,” she wrote. “It was the greatest surprise to have my entire group adorned in Harry Potter gear!!!”

Kelly also shared an image of her cake, styled after the books’ Sorting Hat. See photos from her birthday adventure here.

