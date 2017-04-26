Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2017

By: Jon Corrigan
Netflix announced everything that’s coming to the streaming service in May 2017, and let me tell you, it’s going to be a doozy of a month.
Notable additions: House of Cards (Season 5), Master of None (Season 2), Bloodline (Season 3), War Machine (2017), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Season 3), The Keepers (Season 1), Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016), Inglourious Basterds (2009), The Break-Up (2006), Southpaw (2015) Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003), Forrest Gump (1994),
Check everything out below:
May 1 –
American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)
Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
Blood on the Mountain (2016)
Chaahat (1996)
Chocolat (2000)
Decanted (2016)
Don’t Think Twice (2016)
Drifter (2017)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Happy Feet (2006)
In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Love (2015)
Losing Sight of Shore (2017)
Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)
Nerdland (2016)
Raja Hindustani (1996)
Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)
Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)
May 2 –
Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)
Hija De La Laguna (2015)
Maria Bamford: Old Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)
May 5 –
Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Kazoops!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Simplemente Manu NNa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Kingdom: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mars Generation—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 6 –
Cold War 2 (2016)
When the Bough Breaks (2017)
May 7 –
LoveTrue (2016)
Stake Land II (2016)
The Host (2013)
May 8 –
Beyond the Gates (2016)
Hunter Gatherer (2016)
May 9 –
Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)
All We Had (2016)
May 10 –
El apóstata (2015)
The Adventure Club (2016)
May 11 –
Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)
The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)
May 12 –
All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Anne with an E: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Get Me Roger Stone—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Master of None: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mindhorn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Sahara—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
May 15 –
Command and Control (2016)
Cave (2016)
Lovesong (2016)
Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)
The Intent (2016)
May 16 –
Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Break-Up (2006)
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
May 18 –
Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)
Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)
May 19 –
BLAME!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Laerte-se—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Keepers: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 21 –
What’s With Wheat (2017)
May 22 –
Inglourious Basterds (2009)
They Call Us Monsters (2017)
May 23 –
Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dig Two Graves (2014)
May 24 –
Southpaw (2015)
May 25 –
Believe (2016)
Bloodline: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I am Jane Doe (2017)
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
War Machine—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
May 28 –
Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)
May 29 –
Forever Pure (2016)
A New High (2015)
May 30 –
F is for Family: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
House of Cards: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)
Masterminds
Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust—NETFLIX ORIGINAL