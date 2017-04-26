Brad Paisley Pays Tribute To Johnny & June In New Video

April 26, 2017 6:54 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Filed Under: Johnny Cash, june carter cash, tribute

Brad Paisley’s song “Gold All Over The Ground” was written using a poem Johnny Cash wrote about his soul mate, June Carter Cash, and now the video for the song pays tribute the couple.

Brad just debuted the video on Facebook, captioning the clip, “Their love lives on.” The video, shot at Cash Cabin Studio, Johnny Cash‘s old log cabin, features performance clips and home movies of the loving couple, as well as pictures and more.

“Gold All Over The Ground” is featured on Brad’s recently released album “Love And War.”

