Roxanne’s Hometown Rundown!

I’m so excited to launch a new community feature called “Hometown Rundown.” There is always SO much going on in our communities so this is a place to share your charity events, from 5K walks, your church fish fry, cancer fundraisers, school events and more. Whatever is going on in your “hometown” let us know. Feel free to email me roxanne@wycd.com

Here’s a few events coming up that YOU can support.

Shades of Pink Walk at the Zoo on Saturday April 29th at Detroit Zoo. Come support breast cancer patients and their families and help raise money! On site registration begins at 7a at the Zoo. The walk begins at 8:30a. For more information click HERE or check out their Facebook page.

St. Mary’s Catholic School Masquerade on April 29 at St. Mary’s, 800 Orchard Street in Saint Clair, MI Come enjoy an evening of fun, and sampling from local restaurants & silent auction starting at 5:30pm. Live auction begins at 7pm $50 per person and corporate tables available all benefiting the school and their programs. Call St. Mary’s Catholic School for tickets and reservations (810) 329-4150

Benefit Hockey Game for Anthony Mastronardi Come watch Detroit Red Wings Alumni vs High School Senior Hockey Players on Sunday April 30th at 6p at Fraser Hockeyland 34400 Utica Road, Fraser. It’s very touching story on local boy. On December 3, 2016, Anthony Mastronardi, a junior at Dakota High School and a defenseman on the Dakota Varsity Hockey team, collided headfirst into the boards and suffered a serious spinal cord injury. Anthony has been working hard every day at the Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan (RIM). His faith, determination, and positive attitude is extremely inspiring and he has touched all those involved in his care, as well as everyone in the hockey community. All proceeds from this event will go to Anthony and his family to ensure he has all the equipment necessary to come home and continue his therapy! To purchase tickets visit www.hockeyhasheart.com select “Charity Hockey Game tickets”

WDIV did a story on Anthony Mastronardi. Watch the video here.

We hope to see you out there this Sunday for this charity hockey game with WYCD!

Vets Returning Home Country Concert Series May 6th at Emerald Theater in Mt. Clemons. Come enjoy a GREAT concert with Joe Nichols, Ray Scott and Joey Vee and support our Veterans! Tickets are just $20 in advance or get them at the door for $25. To learn more on how you can help support our Vets visit www.VetsReturningHome.org

SAFARI Animal Rescue on May 7th is having their 1st ever bowling fundraiser at Regal Lanes in Warren, MI. For just $20 ($15 for children 12 & under) come enjoy 3 games + shoe rental, pizza and pop! Support this non-profit foster based no kill rescue organization! Do it for the animals! For more info click HERE!

Relay for Life in Livonia with the American Cancer Society on June 3rd 12p – June 4th 6am at Bentley Field 15100 Hubbard St Livonia, MI To donate or join a team click HERE or follow this Relay for Life event on their Facebook page!

Relay for Life in Westland with the American Cancer Society on June 10th 11a – June 11th at 7a at Westland Farmers Market 1901 N. Carlson St. in Westland. This Relay for Life event in Westland is doing a special tribute on June 10th at 10p for Linda Lee during their Luminara Ceremony. Join WYCD out there and be apart of this special moment for our Linda Lee. To donate or to join a team click HERE!