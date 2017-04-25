McDonald’s Getting Mocked For New Uniforms

Most fans of McDonald’s are probably used to the cheery red and yellow outfits employees are forced to wear, but the fast food chain recently changed things up and folks are not at all happy.

In case you missed it, the fast food chain just introduced new uniforms, designed by American fashion designer Waraire Boswell, in tones of grey and blue, with matching aprons and caps and folks are not feeling the dreary palate. While they were reportedly designed based on feedback from both customers and employees, now that they are here they are getting a big thumbs down.

This beautiful, sunny day almost made me forget that 2017 is a nightmarish dystopian hellscape. Then I saw the new McDonalds uniforms. pic.twitter.com/DBManIwbKu — Erik Linden (@ErikLinden) April 21, 2017

Many folks have taken to social media with their gripes, comparing the look to that of a dystopian sci-fi movie like “The Hunger Games,” or “Logan’s Run.” Others have suggested it could be something lifted from “Star Wars,” with one person writing, “McDonald’s new uniforms or the Empire’s cafeteria workers. Someone’s gotta feed the dark side. ‪#Star Wars ‪#McDonalds.” Some even suggested that Kanye West had a hand in designing them.

Thanks McDonalds. Your new uniforms confirm the dystopian future is upon us. pic.twitter.com/MI17zjnUPz — Benjamin YoungSavage (@benjancewicz) April 22, 2017

McDonald's new uniforms or the Empire's cafeteria workers. Someone's gotta feed the dark side. #Star Wars #McDonalds pic.twitter.com/753SBL5hvr — The Outliers (@TheOutliersPod) April 21, 2017

The Internet's reactions to @McDonalds' new employee uniforms is pretty solid lol. pic.twitter.com/2Uqlm5g2vt — Dolsot Bibimbap (@BombayMafia17) April 23, 2017

Loving the sweet Logan's Run cosplay that #mcdonalds has going on with the new uniforms. @JonSchnepp pic.twitter.com/YjNJCo0Lpe — William Andrade (@SirDarthUno) April 21, 2017