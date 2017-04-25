Married Man Sends Hijack Hoax Email to Avoid Trip With Girlfriend

Love can be tricky, especially when you’re a married man with a child and you’ve got an online girlfriend who wants to go on vacation.

Police in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad arrested 32-year-old Motaparthi Vamshi Krishna on Thursday for allegedly sending a hoax email about an aircraft hijack plot.

Investigators traced the IP address to an internet cafe called E Netzone in Hyderabad and were able to narrow down the email to eight people. After examining CCTV footage from the area, police zeroed in on Krishna.

Police said Krishna confessed during questioning. He told them he had an online girlfriend in Chennai who wanted to take their relationship to the next level and had proposed a trip to Mumbai and Goa.

The problem was, he didn’t have enough money, and despite mentioning this to her, she really wanted to go. So, Krishna, a travel agent, came up with a plan. He created a fake ticket from Chennai to Mumbai for his girlfriend. After sending her the ticket, he created a fake email address and sent the hoax email to the police.

Authorities told CNN that Krishna is married and has a child, adding that he is active on social media. Krishna has been arrested on four charges, including impersonation and providing false information.

The charges could result in five years in prison and a fine of $150.