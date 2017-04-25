Kane Brown Confirms He Is Engaged!

Kane Brown is apparently off the market. In case you missed it, Kane revealed during a recent show in Philadelphia that he’s gotten engaged to girlfriend Katelyn Jae.

“It’s hard to do this job — you know, there’s girls involved — you’ve got to stay out of trouble, it’s really hard,” Kane told his audience. “I just got engaged to a girl from Philadelphia two days ago. This is my first time making this announcement, but we’re in Philly, so I thought I had to go ahead and make the announcement, so thank you Philadelphia.”

Back in January, Kane referred to Katelyn as his “other half,” adding, “She keeps me sane, she keeps me happy she’s my girl.”