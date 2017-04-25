Kane Brown Confirms He Is Engaged!

April 25, 2017 7:11 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Kane Brown is apparently off the market. In case you missed it, Kane revealed during a recent show in Philadelphia that he’s gotten engaged to girlfriend Katelyn Jae.

“It’s hard to do this job — you know, there’s girls involved — you’ve got to stay out of trouble, it’s really hard,” Kane told his audience. “I just got engaged to a girl from Philadelphia two days ago. This is my first time making this announcement, but we’re in Philly, so I thought I had to go ahead and make the announcement, so thank you Philadelphia.”

Back in January, Kane referred to Katelyn as his “other half,” adding, “She keeps me sane, she keeps me happy she’s my girl.”

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Escape to Walt Disney World® with WYCDWin a trip for four to Disney's 'Pandora: The World of Avatar,'
The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!

Listen Live