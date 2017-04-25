David Nail Shares Meaningful Message About Depression

David Nail has gone public with his battle with depression. In case you missed it, the singer posted a message on Instagram in which he opened up about his constant struggle with the condition.

“Depression is always in the back of my mind. It doesn’t hang around for months at a time like it used to, but it still pops up now and then,” he writes. “It doesn’t matter how good your life is going, or what a wonderful family you have.”

David does see a bit of a light at the end of the tunnel. “I know now, that with medicine, and therapy, I’ll eventually wake up one day soon without the weight of it wearing me down,” he shares. “But when you’re in the middle of the storm, it can make you feel as bad as you’ve ever felt. Much like a drug addict, I know I’ll deal with this the rest of my life.”