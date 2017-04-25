Comedian Patton Oswalt Pens Letter One Year After Wife’s Death

By: Jon Corrigan

Exactly one year ago yesterday, comedian Patton Oswalt’s wife of 11 years, Michelle McNamara, died at the age of 46.

Oswalt released a statement earlier this year revealing McNamara passed away due to “a combination of drugs in her system along with a health condition they were unaware of,” E! News writes.

Together they had one child, Alice, who is 8-years-old.

Oswalt took to Facebook Monday to commemorate the anniversary of McNamara’s death, penning an emotional piece on life without her and moving forward, stating, “It’s awful, but it’s not fatal.”

“I’m one year into this new life — one I never even imagined, and I can imagine some pretty pessimistic and dark contingencies, some stomach-freezing ‘what ifs.’ But not this one. This one had such a flat, un-poetic immediacy,” he wrote. “The world gazes at you like a hungry but indifferent reptile when you’re widowed.”

You can read Oswalt’s entire post below, or click here.

