Blake Shelton Understands Why Fans Are Fascinated By Him Dating Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship was big news when it was first revealed that they were dating and Blake certainly understands why so much fuss was made over them getting together.

“In people’s defense, I think it’s so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me,” Blake told Carson Daly in an interview for “Today.” “I don’t blame ’em.”

And it’s pretty apparent that folks haven’t stopped being interested, with Blake noting, “I don’t think it’s mellowed out, really,” adding, “I think we don’t pay as much attention anymore. We’re numb to it.”

But Blake warns fans that they certainly shouldn’t believe everything they read. “Any time you see a story about us, it’s either that it’s a fake relationship or that we’re already married. Or we’re gonna get married, or she’s on her second set of twins,” he says. “Or, you know, I’m sneaking behind her back to eat meat. I eat meat right in front of her face!”