Autopsy Reveals Erin Moran Died From Stage 4 Cancer Not Overdose

Erin Moran, the former Happy Days child star, likely died of cancer, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the county coroner.

A statement released on Monday confirmed that an autopsy found she “likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer.” A toxicology report is pending but no illegal narcotics were found at her home, according to the statement.

"Happy Days" actress likely died of cancer. Statement from sheriff and coroner released a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/O2v1enMbgB — Chris Turner (@ChrisTurnerWDRB) April 24, 2017

Moran, beloved for her role on Happy Days as Joanie Cunningham, was found dead by police at her home in New Salisbury, Indiana, on Saturday. She was 56.

Moran’s former costars took to social media to memorialize her. Scott Baio wrote on Facebook : “May people remember Erin for her contagious smile, warm heart, and animal loving soul. I always hoped she could find peace in her life. God has you now, Erin.”

told People: “I will always remember Erin with her sweet smile that greeted me on the very first day I walked onto the set of Happy Days in 1974. She was only nine years old. For the next ten years that smile never faded. Unfortunately yesterday it did. My condolences go out to her family. She will always be locked in my heart.” In recent years, Moran appeared to be struggling, with reports of her living in a trailer park and drinking heavily surfacing in the tabloids. Other former child stars reportedly tried to get her the help she needed, to no avail.

Former child star turned advocate Paul Peterson addressed the situation on Facebook writing: “I am proud of our efforts over the years to help Erin Moran whose troubles were many and complex. Don’t doubt for a moment that we tried…sincerely tried through time and treasure…to give comfort to one of our own.

Shame on everyone who "assumed" Erin Moran died from an OD. She had stage 4 cancer. Be there for ppl instead of judging them. We never know. — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) April 24, 2017

Erin, Please know that Chachi wasn't the only one who loved you. #ErinMoran pic.twitter.com/4A2BmArZ1I — Steven Lance (@StevenLance) April 24, 2017