Sofia Vergara Rides The Bull, Chris Young, Jon Cena & More in Weekend Celebrity Wrap-Up!

Let’s bring the laughter to this weekend’s “Celebrity Wrap Up” with this bombshell!

Im getting very good at it😂🐃 #Ihaveallsummer😒 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Is that not hilarious?! For the boys who just a still shot… here ya go!

Looks like I did it but I didnt😂 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 23, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

Chris Young scored the best seats in the house when the UFC hit Nashville!

I found this tweet SO funny from Jerrod Nieman. Could you imagine having to over hear this?

At a bar, 3 people talkin how much they hate country music. I was about to intervene, one said, I like Dwight Yoakam…so im back to my beer — Jerrod Niemann (@jrodfromoz) April 24, 2017

I’m not sure the Prince found this funny. On Sunday Prince William and Kate Middleton handed out water at the London Marathon when someone squirted water at the Prince! Maybe somebody thought he was hot…

Prince William Gets Water Bottle Splash to the Face During London Marathon (PHOTO) https://t.co/kUuaJBqQZ3 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 24, 2017

A lot of birthdays over the weekend. Taylor Swifts BFF Gigi Hadid was showered with flowers from Taylor and kisses from Zayn!

💕 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 23, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

Jon Cena is a beast on his birthday!

And one of the greats Jack Nichelson turned 80!

For Jack Nicholson's 80th birthday, take a look back at his most memorable roles over the years. #BornOnThisDay pic.twitter.com/FkGOE7n7AQ — Fandor (@Fandor) April 22, 2017

The Detroit Tigers had an action packed weekend on the road. Everybody was talking about JaCoby Jones getting hit in the face with a 90 mph fastball. Ouch!

Ouch ….. Jacoby Jones hit with a 90mph heater right in the face pic.twitter.com/g1TakfsC6o — NO CHILL SPORTS (@NoChiIlSports) April 22, 2017

Unfortunately in baseball people get hit! Lots of chatter about this one too!

Matt Barnes gets ejected for hitting a bat? Pitches at Manny Machado's head. 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/7eBwWbFKNl — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) April 23, 2017

Did you have a favorite celebrity moment from the weekend?