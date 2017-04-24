Sofia Vergara Rides The Bull, Chris Young, Jon Cena & More in Weekend Celebrity Wrap-Up!

Let’s bring the laughter to this weekend’s “Celebrity Wrap Up” with this bombshell!
Is that not hilarious?! For the boys who just a still shot… here ya go!
Chris Young scored the best seats in the house when the UFC hit Nashville!
I found this tweet SO funny from Jerrod Nieman. Could you imagine having to over hear this?
I’m not sure the Prince found this funny. On Sunday Prince William and Kate Middleton handed out water at the London Marathon when someone squirted water at the Prince! Maybe somebody thought he was hot…
A lot of birthdays over the weekend. Taylor Swifts BFF Gigi Hadid was showered with flowers from Taylor and kisses from Zayn!
Jon Cena is a beast on his birthday!
And one of the greats Jack Nichelson turned 80!
The Detroit Tigers had an action packed weekend on the road. Everybody was talking about JaCoby Jones getting hit in the face with a 90 mph fastball. Ouch!
Unfortunately in baseball people get hit! Lots of chatter about this one too!
Did you have a favorite celebrity moment from the weekend?