Man Bowls A Perfect Game In Less Than Two Minutes

April 24, 2017 7:01 AM By Chuck Edwards

Bowling a perfect game is not easy. For Ben Ketola, he decided to also throw in some speed. The 23-year-old got 12 strikes in 86.9-seconds.

“It was fun to do. I honestly wasn’t expecting to do it,” Ketola, who normally averages a 225 when he bowls, explains. “I just wanted to see how quickly I could get across the house and get strikes.”

The official United States Bowling Congress doesn’t have an official speed record, but Ketola wanted to try and beat Tom Dougherty, who posted a video of himself getting a perfect game in a little over 110-seconds. Mission accomplished, Ben!

