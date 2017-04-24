Longtime Friend of WYCD Produces Emotional Linda Lee Tribute Video

By: Jon Corrigan
In the days following Linda Lee’s passing, a longtime friend of 99.5 WYCD, Art Vuolo, compiled a touching tribute video with footage spanning over Linda’s 20 years on the air.
Art, also known as “radio’s best friend,” is a historian and has been filming radio personalities for roughly 50 years.
A number of WYCD listeners have reached out regarding the video, so by popular demand we’re sharing it once more. Watch it above.
