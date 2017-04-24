Faster Horses Festival Announces “Next From Nashville” Stage

The Faster Horses Festival just announced the lineup for their annual “Next From Nashville” stage, focusing on the hottest up and coming stars in country music.

This year’s lineup includes Drew Baldridge, Bailey Bryan, Adam Craig, Ryan Kinder, LANCO, Jon Langston, Jackie Lee, Walker McGuire, Midland, Muscadine Bloodline, Dylan Scott, Smithfield, Natalie Stovall, Whiskey Myers and Drake White and The Big Fire.

The Faster Horses Festival is set for July 21st to 23rd in Brooklyn, Michigan. This year’s headliner include Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan. Click here for info on how to get tickets.

Source: Faster Horses Festival