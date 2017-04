Chris Stapleton just released another tune from his upcoming album “From a Room: Volume 1.” The track is a cover of Willie Nelson’s “Last Thing I Need, First Thing This Morning,” which Willie released in 1982.

The song is now available as an instant grat track to anyone who pre-orders Chris’s new album, which is set to drop on May 5th. A second album, “From A Room: Volume 2,” is due out later this year.