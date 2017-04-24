Brad Paisley Opens Up About Working With Mick Jagger

Brad Paisley dropped his new album “Love and War” on Friday and it features the track “Drive of Shame,” a collaboration between Brad and Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger. And it sounds like we may get to hear more music from the pair in the future.

Brad revealed during this weekend’s “CMT Hot 20 Countdown” that the idea to work with Mick began after he opened for the Rolling Stones during their 2015 “Zip Code Tour.” “I said, ‘You should come back when we don’t have anything to do,” Paisley shares, “and we can write, record, go to dinner and goof around.’ He was like, ‘How’s September?’ That was really the way we got to kick off the album.”

As for those other tunes, Brad says, “We came up with a couple of songs, actually,” explaining, “That’s the one that went on here.”

And there’s no doubt Brad was completely in awe of Mick. “It’s amazing to me the energy level of this man, having accomplished everything he’s accomplished,” he says. “He still has a hunger about him and wanting to be creative.”

ONE MORE THING! Brad just released a video for “Love and War’s” title track, which is a collaboration with John Fogerty. The song hits on the subject of the mistreatment of Army vets, and he notes alongside the video that it’s “one of the most important things I’ve ever said and I’m so honored to say it with John Fogerty.” The video features shots of real-life vets, showing them how they are still struggling years after they were in combat.