New Music Spotlight on Big Machine’s New Artist Carly Pearce [AUDIO]

By: Roxanne Steele

Get ready for Carly Pearce and her new heartbreak anthem called, “Every Little Thing.” When I first heard this song it gave me chills……

This gorgeous girl stopped by WYCD and what a treat it was to meet this singer/songwriter who in my opinion is on the verge of making a very big impact in country music. I had a chance to talk to Carly and get the story behind her new personal song. Take a listen.

Pearce has been around music her whole life. Here’s a quick look at some of her story.

Carly Pearce grew up in a small town in Kentucky and at an early age began singing and performing. With her parents blessings, she dropped out of high school at 16 and moved to Pigeon Forge. Her mom began to homeschool her while she took a job performing at Dollywood! Pearce performed six times a day, five times a week, and those earnings paid for their apartment. A few years later she moved to Nashville to follow her dreams to be a country star!

In 2012 Pearce landed a development deal with Sony Records. She also signed a publishing deal with Sony. Both deals were unfortunately short-lived, and Sony released her. She said that experience helped put everything in perspective.

“In hindsight, I’m really glad it didn’t work,” she says. “I wouldn’t be the songwriter, performer or business mind I am now.”

That whole experience gave Pearce a pretty good grasp on what it takes to be in the music industry.

“We are all the CEOs of our artistry, and you have to outwork everybody on your team — and everybody in town.”

Some connections she made around town began to pay off and her publisher at BMG Daniel Lee hooked her up with famed producer, busbee. At the time they were searching for a new artist to work with. “Me and busbee sat down to write and it just clicked,” Pearce says. They signed an agreement in 2014.

The two began writing and recording a bunch of material. The song “Every Little Thing” started to get some attention and that’s when Scott Borchetta and Big Machine called and signed Pearce. Her song “Every Little Thing” is starting to impact on radio now and the final touches to her album are in the works! Pearce told me she hopes to have something out by fall. In the meantime download her song and get to know this amazing artist named Carly Pearce!

Source: Wide Open Country.