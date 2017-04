By: Jon CorriganĀ

Nashville Predators fans are riding high today.

Not only did their team sweep the top-seeded Chicago Blackhawks Thursday night in Round 1 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but another country music megastar performed the National Anthem prior to puck drop.

Following Carrie Underwood’s “Star-Spangled Banner” performance in Game 3, Luke Bryan took the ice to deliver his own rendition in Game 4.

Check it out:

