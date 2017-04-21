Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley Take Credit for Predators’ Playoff Sweep

April 21, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan

By Abby Hassler

Luke Bryan kicked off the Predators-Blackhawks hockey game Wednesday night (April 20) by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Bryan took to social media afterward with an enthusiastic, cheering photo of himself with the caption, “Let’s do this.”

Related: Carrie Underwood Performs National Anthem at Husband’s NHL Playoff Game

After the game, Bryan and fellow country star Dierks Bentley jokingly took credit for the Predator’s 4-1 victory.

Writing on social media, Bentley joked, “I don’t think we should take all the credit but I will say once @lukebryan and I put these hats on the @predsnhl scored two goals in a row! Just sayin.”

Check out the posts below.

lets do this @predsNHL. #predspride

A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
Kid Rock Pens Linda Lee Tribute, Calls WYCDKid Rock wrote a short passage about Linda on his website and called WYCD this morning during her tribute show.

Listen Live