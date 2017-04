By: Jon Corrigan

Drake White visited Metro Detroit last night, performing at Coyote Joe’s in Shelby Township. But before taking the stage, White held what he calls a “campfire meet & greet,” where he makes ups songs while strumming his acoustic guitar.

White’s freestyle skills are on full-display in the Facebook Live video below – he even mixes in a Michigan-themed song just after the four-minute mark.

Check it out:

.