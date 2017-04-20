Escape to Walt Disney World® with WYCD: Win a Trip to ‘Pandora: The World of Avatar’

Win a trip to Walt Disney World®‘s new world of adventure:

Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom® Theme Park in Orlando, Florida!

Excitement awaits your family across all four of the Walt Disney World® Theme Parks. There’s the newest and most magical Disney fireworks show ever, Happily Ever After, at Magic Kingdom® Park. And there are unforgettable attractions like Frozen Ever After at Epcot® and Toy Story Mania!® at Disney’s Hollywood Studios®. Plus, prepare to go to an entirely new world. A world beyond belief at Pandora—The World of Avatar! Beginning May 27 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom® Theme Park, you’ll fly on the back of a banshee, navigate a mystical river, hike underneath floating mountains and more. There’s no better time than summertime to visit Walt Disney World® Resort—and no better time than now for your chance to win a vacation to do just that!

From April 24 to 28, listen to WYCD weekdays (between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.) and start dialing when you hear the cue to call. You know the number, 313-298-1999! If you’re the 19th caller, you’ll win $50 in DisneyStore.com gift card and be placed in the running for our family vacation for four at Walt Disney World®! There will be a total of 30 qualifying prize winners and one grand prize winner. The grand prize winner will be selected on May 1.

Win a 5 day/4 night family trip for four to Walt Disney World® for the trip of a lifetime!

Vacation includes:

Round trip air transportation to Orlando, Florida, for winner and three guests provided by Southwest Airlines

Ground transfers between Orlando International Airport and the Walt Disney World ® Resort via Disney’s Magical Express Service

Resort via Disney’s Magical Express Service Accommodations on-site at a hotel at the Walt Disney World ® Resort

Resort Four (4) 5-day Magic Your Way Park Hopper Tickets

Disney Gift Card with a value of $500.00

Subject to restrictions. The ARV of Grand Prize is $5,482.36.

Read the official contest rules here.

