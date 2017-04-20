Escape to Walt Disney World® with WYCD: Win a Trip to ‘Pandora: The World of Avatar’

April 20, 2017 10:03 AM

walt disney1 Escape to Walt Disney World® with WYCD: Win a Trip to Pandora: The World of Avatar

Win a trip to Walt Disney World®‘s new world of adventure:
Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom® Theme Park in Orlando, Florida!

Excitement awaits your family across all four of the Walt Disney World® Theme Parks. There’s the newest and most magical Disney fireworks show ever, Happily Ever After, at Magic Kingdom® Park. And there are unforgettable attractions like Frozen Ever After at Epcot® and              Toy Story Mania!® at Disney’s Hollywood Studios®. Plus, prepare to go to an entirely new world. A world beyond belief at                                     Pandora—The World of Avatar! Beginning May 27 at                               Disney’s Animal Kingdom® Theme Park, you’ll fly on the back of a banshee, navigate a mystical river, hike underneath floating mountains and more. There’s no better time than summertime to visit                       Walt Disney World® Resort—and no better time than now for your chance to win a vacation to do just that!

From April 24 to 28, listen to WYCD weekdays (between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.) and start dialing when you hear the cue to call. You know the number, 313-298-1999! If you’re the 19th caller, you’ll win $50 in DisneyStore.com gift card and be placed in the running for our family vacation for four at Walt Disney World®! There will be a total of 30 qualifying prize winners and one grand prize winner. The grand prize winner will be selected on May 1.

Win a 5 day/4 night family trip for four to Walt Disney World® for the trip of a lifetime!

Vacation includes:

  • Round trip air transportation to Orlando, Florida, for winner and three guests provided by Southwest Airlines
  • Ground transfers between Orlando International Airport and the       Walt Disney World ® Resort via Disney’s Magical Express Service
  • Accommodations on-site at a hotel at the Walt Disney World ® Resort
  • Four (4) 5-day Magic Your Way Park Hopper Tickets
  •  Disney Gift Card with a value of $500.00

Subject to restrictions. The ARV of Grand Prize is $5,482.36.

Read the official contest rules here.

pandora radiopromotion contestpage domesticswlogo Escape to Walt Disney World® with WYCD: Win a Trip to Pandora: The World of Avatar

Yes to low fares with nothing to hide.
That’s Transfarency. 
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
Kid Rock Pens Linda Lee Tribute, Calls WYCDKid Rock wrote a short passage about Linda on his website and called WYCD this morning during her tribute show.

Listen Live