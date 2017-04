By: Jon CorriganĀ

Drake White and The Big Fire are coming to Coyote Joe’s, tonight!

Doors open at 7 p.m. and White and co. will take the stage in Shelby Township at 10 p.m.

There will only be 150 tickets available at the door for $15. Pre-sale tickets are no longer available online.

You must be 21 years or older to attend.

For more information, visit Coyote Joe’s website.