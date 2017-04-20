Darius Rucker at HGTV Lodge Flyaway: Listen to Win!

WYCD is giving you the chance to experience the HGTV Lodge at the CMA Music Festival with Darius Rucker!

HGTV and WYCD want to send you to Nashville to kick off summer at the CMA Music Festival where you’ll meet Darius and see him perform a private acoustic concert at the HGTV Lodge!

We’re hooking up one winner and a guest with a trip to Nashville that includes tickets to the festival, access to a VIP performance and meet and greet with Darius at the HGTV Lodge, and more!

Listen the week of April 24 to 28, as Frank William’s Jr. will be qualifying winners for your chance to win! The qualifying prize is a WYCD t-shirt. The grand prize winner will be selected on May 1.

Prize details:

• Round trip airfare for two [2] to Nashville, TN

• Five [5] nights standard hotel accommodations

• Round-trip ground transportation in Nashville, TN

• Two [2] tickets to the CMA Festival (4-day passes) Two [2] passes to the HGTV Lodge to see + meet Darius Rucker

For more info on CMA Music Festival visit CMAFest.com!

Read the official contest rules here.