Brad Paisley Celebrates Small-Town Life in ‘Heaven South’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Brad Paisley just released a new music video for a single, “Heaven South,” from his upcoming album, Love and War.

“Heaven South” features Paisley riding in the back of an old pickup truck through the streets and countryside of Franklin, Tennessee. The song itself celebrates the quintessential Southern small town, which is richly showcased with numerous shots of people in the quaint community outside of Nashville.

Rolling Stone points out that the video seems to pay homage to a similarly styled video the Georgia Satellites created for their hit single, “Keep Your Hands to Yourself.”

Paisley’s Love and War arrives April 21 and he is currently touring through the fall.

Watch the video below.