Watch: Pearl Harbor Survivor Has Ashes Placed Aboard Sunken USS Arizona

April 19, 2017 11:01 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

A World War II veteran who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor and died last year at age 94 has been reunited with his fallen shipmates on the sunken USS Arizona, ABC News reports.

Raymond Haerry, who was just 19 years old when Japanese bombs struck his battleship on Dec. 7, 1941, had his ashes interred on the ship in a ceremony on April 15.

“He never returned to Pearl Harbor while he lived because the memories were too painful,” ABC News writes. “As he neared the end of his life, he told his family he’d like to be laid to rest there.”

Haerry died Sept. 27 in Rhode Island. Only five USS Arizona survivors remain.

 

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Jake Owen is Coming to Royal Oak Music TheatreJake Owen is coming to Metro Detroit this April!
The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!

Listen Live