Someone Tell Twitter that Aaron Hernandez Doesn’t Belong in the ’27 Club’

April 19, 2017 2:54 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015, was found dead in his Massachusetts prison cell on Wednesday morning, after he reportedly hanged himself with a bed sheet.

The least relevant thing about Hernandez’s passing should be the fact he died at the age of 27. But Twitter, being Twitter, has mounted a illegitimate campaign for the disgraced footballer to join the 27 Club.

The 27 Club is a term which refers to the unusually high number of popular musicians and artists that have died at age 27, often as a result of drug and alcohol abuse, or violent means such as homicide or suicide.

Notable members of the group includes Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Ron “Pig Pen” McKernan, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse. View the full list here.

Call me crazy, but I don’t think Hernandez is in the same rank.

Twitter away, folks.

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Jake Owen is Coming to Royal Oak Music TheatreJake Owen is coming to Metro Detroit this April!
The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!

Listen Live