Richard Simmons is under the weather. According to manager Michael Catalano, the fitness guru was hospitalized this week after battling “severe indigestion” for a couple days.

It’s unclear if Simmons is still in the hospital, but Catalano adds that his client is “already feeling better and is expected to make a full recovery.”

This comes after Catalano confirmed Simmons has signed a new merchandising, endorsements and licensing deal, which could make his return to the spotlight.