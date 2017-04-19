Netflix Subscribers Have Watched 500 Million Hours of Adam Sandler Films

Adam Sandler might not be a hit at the theaters anymore, but he’s ruling Netflix.

The streaming service says its viewers have watched more than 500 million hours of Sandler movies in the past year and a half — and this despite the fact that Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore aren’t available.

The comedian has made three original flicks for the company — Ridiculous 6, The Do Over and the just-released Sandy Wexler — and he has four more coming out.

Netflix writes, “We continue to be excited by our Sandler relationship and our members continue to be thrilled with his films.”

To put things in perspective, 500 million hours is the equivalent of 57,000 years worth of continuous viewing.