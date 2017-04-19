Kane Brown Engaged? Rumors are Swirling on Social Media

April 19, 2017 12:47 PM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: engaged, Kane Brown

Country’s new heartthrob, Kane Brown, might be officially off the market! Rumors are flying that the he popped the question to his girl.  There was some chatter on social media last night about it!

He did post up this video last night if this is any indication.

Back in Jan. Brown posted on his Facebook page that he had a girlfriend saying this:

“I know a lot has been going good for me this past year, but being away from my family and friends it’s been tough,” the rising country star writes. “Luckily I found my other half. I know a lot of people might get mad I’m in a relationship but if your a true fan u won’t. She keeps me Sane, she keeps me happy she’s my girl. God Bless.”

They make a beautiful couple and if she makes him happy I’m all for it!  Do you think there’s any truth to this rumor?  I guess time will tell….

Comments

