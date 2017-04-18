Harry Styles Opens Up About Taylor Swift: “I’m Never Going to Tell Anybody Everything”

By: Roxanne Steele

After One Direction the fan favorite, Harry Styles, went on and did a little acting in the movie, ‘Dunkirk.’ This war drama comes out this summer.

Now after a long break from music Harry Styles, 23, is back with a brand new song called, “Ever Since New York.” There’s a lot of chatter that this song is about Taylor Swift. It’s definitely a break up song with ties to New York. Listen to that song below.

Harry Styles talked to Rolling Stone about it all, from One Direction, new music, Taylor and boy is it good! Here’s a little bit of it.

Harry on that famous date with Taylor Swift at Central Park: “When I see photos from that day,” he says, “I think: Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don’t really understand exactly how it works when you’re 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn’t make it easier. I mean, you’re a little bit awkward to begin with. You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it – I just wanted it to be a normal date.”

On the songs “Out of the Woods,” and “Style” and could they be about him: “I mean, I don’t know if they’re about me or not…but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere…I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart. That’s the stuff that’s hardest to say, and it’s the stuff I talk least about. That’s the part that’s about the two people. I’m never going to tell anybody everything.”

On if he ever talked to Taylor about those songs: “Yes and no,” he says after a long pause. “She doesn’t need me to tell her they’re great. They’re great songs … It’s the most amazing unspoken dialogue ever.”

What he would say to Taylor today: “Maybe this is where you write down that I left!…I don’t know…Certain things don’t work out. There’s a lot of things that can be right, and it’s still wrong. In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You’re celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than ‘this didn’t work out, and that’s bad.’ And if you run into that person, maybe it’s awkward, maybe you have to get drunk … but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it’s the best sh*t ever. So thank you.”

He also dished on former bandmate Zayn: “I think it’s a shame he felt that way…but I never wish anything but luck to anyone doing what they love. If you’re not enjoying something and need to do something else, you absolutely should do that. I’m glad he’s doing what he likes, and good luck to him.”

Read the entire interview at www.rollingstone.com

Harry’s debut solo album called Sign of The Times drops on May 12. Are you excited for this new album?