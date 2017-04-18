Dierks Bentley’s Wife Completes The Boston Marathon

Dierks Bentley’s wife Cassidy planned to run the Boston Marathon for charity, and she made good on her promise. Cassidy completed the marathon yesterday in three hours 26 minutes, running at a 7:52 per mile pace.

This was her second time running the famed Beantown race and all that work certainly wasn’t for nothing. Cassidy was able to raise more than $23,000 for Safe Haven Family Shelter, a Middle Tennessee shelter that helps homeless families get back on their feet.

Dierks shared a picture of Cassidy after the race on Instagram, but you really couldn’t spot her. She was being showered in hugs by her three children Evie, Jordan and Knox, who all wore special custom shirts while cheering her on from the sidelines.