Carrie Underwood Performed The National Anthem At Husband’s Playoff Game

Last night in Nashville, Carrie Underwood made a surprise performance.

The public address announcer at Bridgestone Arena told the sold-out crowd (quote) “Please rise and welcome seven-time Grammy winner and longtime Nashville Predators fan Carrie Underwood!”

She took to the ice at the Predators’ playoff game to sing the National Anthem.

Naturally, she killed it. This stirring rendition stands against any of the all-time memorable anthems.

Nobody was more proud than her husband, Mike Fisher, who plays for the Predators. Carrie even wore his #12 jersey with the captain’s “C” on the shoulder. Or “C” for Carrie. (People)