The long-awaited trailer for The Last Jedi dropped at Star Wars Celebration, giving fans their first glimpse into the fate of the galaxy after civil war was reignited in The Force Awakens. Picking up where The Force Awakens left off, The Last Jedi appears to focus on the relationship between Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and upstart Rey (Daisy Ridley). The movie drops December 15th.