Thomas Rhett to Duet with Selena Gomez on New Album

Rhett's third studio album will also feature his father. April 17, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Selena Gomez, Thomas Rhett

By Radio.com Staff

Thomas Rhett’s new record will feature a duet with pop star Selena Gomez.

Related: Thomas Rhett and Wife Announce Double Baby Surprise

“I took all of January and made album three, Rhett explains. “We cut 22 songs, which is way too many songs, and I think the next few months is going to be singing all those, getting them all mixed and then trying to narrow down which ones are the keepers.”

In addition to Gomez, the new album features an appearance by Rhett’s father Rhett Akins, and Maren Morris, his duet partner on his current single “Craving You.”

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Jake Owen is Coming to Royal Oak Music TheatreJake Owen is coming to Metro Detroit this April!
The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!

Listen Live