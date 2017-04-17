These are 2017’s Best Suburbs to Live in Metro Detroit

By: Jon Corrigan

According to a new study by Niche, Ann Arbor isn’t just the best place to live in Metro Detroit, it’s the best place to live in America.

The study explored 228 cities and over 15,000 towns and neighborhoods to find the best places to live in the U.S. based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, local amenities, and more. Data used in this ranking was pulled directly from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, and CDC, as well as millions of reviews from residents.

Rounding out the top five nationally was Naperville (Ill.), Arlington (Virg.), Columbia (Mar.) and Berkeley (Calif.).

Using the broad data from the study, Niche also created localized rankings, including the best places to live in Metro Detroit.

Check out the top 25 below:

1. Ann Arbor, MI

2. Bloomfield Charter Township, MI

3. Beverly Hills, MI

4. Troy, MI

5. Huntington Woods, MI

6. Grosse Pointe Farms, MI

7. Pittsfield Charter Township, MI

8. Lodi Township, MI

9. Grosse Pointe, MI

10. Grosse Pointe Park, MI

11. Northville Township, MI

12. Birmingham, MI

13. Novi, MI

14. Rochester Hills, MI

15. Franklin, MI

16. Northville, MI

17. West Bloomfield Charter Township, MI

18. Farmington, MI

19. Rochester, MI

20. Bloomfield Hills, MI

21. Grosse Pointe Wood, MI

22. Farmington Hills, MI

23. Plymouth, MI

24. Plymouth Charter Township, MI

25. Canton Charter Township, MI