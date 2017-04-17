PICTURES: Sam Hunt Marries Over The Weekend In Beautiful Ceremony!

April 17, 2017 6:38 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Sorry ladies, Sam Hunt is officially off the market. The country star married fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler on Saturday in Georgia.

According to TMZ, the pair tied the knot with an intimate ceremony at a Methodist church in Cedartown attended by family and friends, followed by a reception at a venue called In the Woods in Rockmart, Georgia.

The site posted several pictures from the big day, including shots of Hannah in her wedding dress, as well as one of Sam, in a white jacket and black shirt, chowing down at the reception.

Click here and here to see the photos.

